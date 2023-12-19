Tinubu has no constitutional role in Ondo and Rivers crises – Fashola

Dec 19,2023.

Former Minister of Work, Babatunde Fashola, has said that calls for President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the ongoing political crisis in Rivers and Ondo states isn’t needed as the constitution does not allow such.

Speaking at the Nigerian Air Force Officers Mess Honourary Members Forum 2023 Annual Lecture held in Lagos, Fashola stated that the constitution clearly outlines the proper procedures and roles of officials in such situations.He said;

“Does the Constitution assign a role to the President in this matter? Are those inviting the President to act in Ondo and in Rivers states not aware that the President has no constitutional role in these matters?”

Fashola also praised the “blue blood Ondo indigenes” who pushed for law and constitutionality in their state’s recent crisis before the governor’s letter restored calm.He added;

“Happily, in our Ondo case, some blue-blood Ondo indigenes have stood up to be counted. But they are in an obvious minority. We have amended the constitution, so what is left to amend, except ourselves?” (www.naija247news.com)