“Soyinka Calls for Non-Partisan Inquiry into Bola Ige’s Murder and Mambilla Power Project Corruption”

Renowned Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka advocates for an impartial inquiry into the sabotage following the assassination of

former Justice Minister Bola Ige and the corruption leading to the collapse of the Mambilla power project.

Soyinka criticizes the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for unjustly detaining former Power Minister Dr. Olu Agunloye, asserting it defies reason and justice.

He emphasizes the urgency of resolving the Mambilla Project’s fate through a transparent commission of inquiry, addressing the fundamental issue of sustainable power supply.

Soyinka contends that investigating the high-profile murder of Bola Ige and the corruption connected to the Mambilla collapse requires a non-partisan commission to unveil the truth and put an end to decades-long deception and cover-ups.