“Senate Leader Assures No Increase in 2024 Budget, Emphasizes Alignment with President’s Priorities”

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele has stated in an exclusive interview with Channels Television on Monday that there are no intentions to increase the 2024 Appropriation Bill once it reaches the executive.

He emphasized that the National Assembly (NASS) may make further budget reductions based on evaluations, aiming to return the budget without additional figures.

Bamidele highlighted the priority of aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s goals, focusing on diversifying the economy and enhancing the well-being of Nigerians, even though there are insufficient funds for all sectors.

The 2024 budget proposal, anticipated to be passed before year-end, aims to address citizens’ concerns.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of Economy, Wale Edun, had suggested last week that the Federal Government might seek additional appropriation from NASS for the 2024 budget if there is a substantial revenue performance in the coming year.