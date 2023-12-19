Menu
Search
Subscribe
Budget & Fiscal Responsibility

“Senate Leader Assures No Increase in 2024 Budget, Emphasizes Alignment with President’s Priorities”

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele has stated in an exclusive interview with Channels Television on Monday that there are no intentions to increase the 2024 Appropriation Bill once it reaches the executive.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

He emphasized that the National Assembly (NASS) may make further budget reductions based on evaluations, aiming to return the budget without additional figures.

Bamidele highlighted the priority of aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s goals, focusing on diversifying the economy and enhancing the well-being of Nigerians, even though there are insufficient funds for all sectors.

The 2024 budget proposal, anticipated to be passed before year-end, aims to address citizens’ concerns.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of Economy, Wale Edun, had suggested last week that the Federal Government might seek additional appropriation from NASS for the 2024 budget if there is a substantial revenue performance in the coming year.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Northern Nigerian states has 15% of global share of out-of-school children
Next article
“Pres.Tinubu Inaugurates Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited Board, Announces Key Appointments”
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Igbo Leader Calls on President Tinubu for Nnamdi Kanu’s Release, Stresses Security Concerns in the South-East”

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural...

“Iyabo Ojo Demands One Billion Naira from Naira Marley in Legal Battle Over Undelivered Letter”

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo, through her legal representative, O....

“Anyaoku, Adebanjo, others Unveil Initiative to Salvage Nigeria; Call for New People’s Constitution”

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Eminent figures, including former Commonwealth Secretary-General Emeka Anyaoku, Yoruba...

“Soyinka Calls for Non-Partisan Inquiry into Bola Ige’s Murder and Mambilla Power Project Corruption”

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Renowned Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka advocates for an...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Igbo Leader Calls on President Tinubu for Nnamdi Kanu’s Release, Stresses Security Concerns in the South-East”

South East 0
Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural...

“Iyabo Ojo Demands One Billion Naira from Naira Marley in Legal Battle Over Undelivered Letter”

Lifestyle News 0
Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo, through her legal representative, O....

“Anyaoku, Adebanjo, others Unveil Initiative to Salvage Nigeria; Call for New People’s Constitution”

South West 0
Eminent figures, including former Commonwealth Secretary-General Emeka Anyaoku, Yoruba...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com