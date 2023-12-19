Menu
“SEC Charges Nigerian CEO Dozy Mmobuosi and Tingo Group Companies with Fraud”

By: Bisi Adesina

Date:

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed charges against Nigerian entrepreneur Dozy Mmobuosi and three associated companies, accusing them of inflating financial performance to deceive investors.

The charges include violations of federal securities laws and Nasdaq reporting standards.

Tingo Group’s shares previously faced scrutiny from Hindenburg Research, prompting a trading suspension imposed by the SEC on November 14.

The regulatory body is seeking to freeze Mmobuosi’s assets and prevent the companies from transferring funds.

Tingo Group asserts cooperation with regulators, while the SEC’s investigation remains ongoing.

