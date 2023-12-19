Menu
News Analysis

“Pres.Tinubu Inaugurates Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited Board, Announces Key Appointments”

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

President Bola Tinubu officially inaugurated the Board of Directors for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) in Abuja on Monday.

The appointment of the board and management team, effective from December 1, 2023, was previously approved by President Tinubu in November.

According to Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, this decision aligns with Section 59 (2) of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.

Key appointees include Chief Pius Akinyelure as Non-Executive Board Chairman, Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari as Group Chief Executive Officer, and several others serving in various non-executive roles.

Additionally, President Tinubu appointed Mr. Okokon Ekanem Udo as Permanent Secretary for the Federal Ministry of Finance and Ambassador Gabriel Aduda as Permanent Secretary for the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

