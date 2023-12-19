Poultry farmers seek more government intervention for sector

December 19, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) has called for increased government intervention in the sector as it projects low sales of chicken during yuletide seasons.

The PAN Lagos state chapter chairman, Mr Mojeed Iyiola, made the appeal in an interview with newsmen on Monday in Lagos.

Iyiola said that the challenges faced in the sector were numerous ranging from high cost of feed to the day-to-day running of the farms.

He commended the Lagos State Government (LASG) for the provision of palliatives (maize) but also appealed for more interventions.

According to him, the cost of feed and day-to-day management of the farm gulps a lot of the capital.

“Poultry farmers have lamented the high cost of maize and other major components of feed milling which has made a lot of them close shop.

“The case is that it has been difficult for us in the sector; however, LASG has started coming to our aid within their own abilities.

“The area of their response is in the provision of grains; three weeks ago, LASG gave us some grains to cushion the high cost of maize.

“But the palliative is just like a drop in an ocean, we still need interventions in the sector.

“Maize was one of the major ingredients in formulating feed for the birds, we appreciate the government’s efforts so far but we hope for more support.’’

Iyiola also noted that poultry farmers were getting prepared for the yuletide sales but due to the economic situation in the country, demands for the produce had been low.

According to him, poultry farmers are gearing up for the yuletide sales and despite the various challenges faced in the sector, they can meet the demands of chicken for the season.

“The demand is not even there as such, even though we have limited number of chicken to be sold for the Christmas.

“However, with the current situation of the economy, the demand power is not as much as it was before.

“Presently, the prices have not really changed despite the high cost of production; an old layer cost ranges from N4000 and above depending on its size.

“Last year we still sold old layers from N3000 to N3500 depending on the size also. The reason why there is not much increase in the price is due to low demand power of the consumers.

“If we were to sell at the cost of production, an old layer should sell for nothing less than N5000, the size notwithstanding.

“By now, we are meant to stock new birds that will start laying by March or April next year, but most poultry farmers have not been able to stock up,” He said. (www.naija247news.com).