Menu
Search
Subscribe
Agriculture

Poultry farmers seek more government intervention for sector

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 19, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) has called for increased government intervention in the sector as it projects low sales of chicken during yuletide seasons.

The PAN Lagos state chapter chairman, Mr Mojeed Iyiola, made the appeal in an interview with newsmen on Monday in Lagos.

Iyiola said that the challenges faced in the sector were numerous ranging from high cost of feed to the day-to-day running of the farms.

He commended the Lagos State Government (LASG) for the provision of palliatives (maize) but also appealed for more interventions.

According to him, the cost of feed and day-to-day management of the farm gulps a lot of the capital.

“Poultry farmers have lamented the high cost of maize and other major components of feed milling which has made a lot of them close shop.

“The case is that it has been difficult for us in the sector; however, LASG has started coming to our aid within their own abilities.

“The area of their response is in the provision of grains; three weeks ago, LASG gave us some grains to cushion the high cost of maize.

“But the palliative is just like a drop in an ocean, we still need interventions in the sector.

“Maize was one of the major ingredients in formulating feed for the birds, we appreciate the government’s efforts so far but we hope for more support.’’

Iyiola also noted that poultry farmers were getting prepared for the yuletide sales but due to the economic situation in the country, demands for the produce had been low.

According to him, poultry farmers are gearing up for the yuletide sales and despite the various challenges faced in the sector, they can meet the demands of chicken for the season.

“The demand is not even there as such, even though we have limited number of chicken to be sold for the Christmas.

“However, with the current situation of the economy, the demand power is not as much as it was before.

“Presently, the prices have not really changed despite the high cost of production; an old layer cost ranges from N4000 and above depending on its size.

“Last year we still sold old layers from N3000 to N3500 depending on the size also. The reason why there is not much increase in the price is due to low demand power of the consumers.

“If we were to sell at the cost of production, an old layer should sell for nothing less than N5000, the size notwithstanding.

“By now, we are meant to stock new birds that will start laying by March or April next year, but most poultry farmers have not been able to stock up,” He said. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Unknown Gunmen Kidnap Traditional Ruler, Pregnant Woman and Two Police men
Next article
“We started together,we end it together” – Tonto Dike assures Iyabo Ojo
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Give Us Space”: Rosey Meurer Posts Loved-Up Pics With Hubby To Debunk Marriage Crash

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 19, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Actress Rosy Meurer, wife of Tonto...

One of Mayorkun’s jewelry stolen in Calabar recovered

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 19, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. One of the jewelries of singer...

Bandits kill one, abduct six others in Sokoto village

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 19, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Suspected armed bandits attacked Tursa village...

“We started together,we end it together” – Tonto Dike assures Iyabo Ojo

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 19, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has declared...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Give Us Space”: Rosey Meurer Posts Loved-Up Pics With Hubby To Debunk Marriage Crash

Entertainment 0
December 19, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Actress Rosy Meurer, wife of Tonto...

One of Mayorkun’s jewelry stolen in Calabar recovered

Entertainment 0
December 19, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. One of the jewelries of singer...

Bandits kill one, abduct six others in Sokoto village

Security News 0
December 19, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Suspected armed bandits attacked Tursa village...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com