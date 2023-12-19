Police Inspector Commits Suicide After Mistakenly Killing Colleague in Rivers

December 19, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A Nigerian policeman identified as Inspector Nelson Abuante has killed himself after he accidentally took the life of his colleague, Inspector Monday Gbaramana while the duo were trying to arrest a suspected criminal in Rivers State.

It was learnt that the incident happened on Sunday afternoon at Nyogor-Lueku, Khana Local Government Area of the state when the two officers attached to Taabaa Division were on the course to apprehend a suspected criminal, Akpobari.

Akpobari was alleged to have committed a crime against his mother and he had resisted the arrest which led to fracas between him and the police officers.

“In the course of the altercation, Inspector Nelson Abuante mistakenly shot Gbaramana and he sustained serious injuries. So, Abuante and Akere’s mother tried to rush the injured officer to the hospital,”. (www.naija247news.com)