One of Mayorkun’s jewelry stolen in Calabar recovered

December 19, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

One of the jewelries of singer Mayorkun, that was stolen in Calabar, Cross River state on Monday, December 19, has been recovered.

Singer, Iyanya gave the update on X as he shared a photo of the jewelry, he wrote;

‘’Thank you the guy who brought this back this morning to THE GRAND HOTEL CALABAR.

Just returned now is 1 of 2 of @Mayorkun jewelry.

We have one more to go, my brothers if you have the second one please help us return it.”

Mayorkun had taken to social media this morning to express his shock. He vowed to never perform in Calabar again after the robbery.(www.naija247news.com).