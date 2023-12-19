Menu
Northern Nigerian states has 15% of global share of out-of-school children

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Minister of State for Education, Yusuf Sununu, voiced concern over the escalating number of out-of-school children (OOSC) in Northern Nigeria.

UNICEF reports reveal that one in three children in Nigeria is out of school, comprising 10.2 million at the primary level and 8.1 million at the junior secondary school level.

Additionally, 12.4 million children have never attended school, and 5.9 million left prematurely, contributing to Nigeria’s 15% share of the global out-of-school population.

Research on Improving Systems Of Education (RISE) indicates that, despite compulsory free basic education, approximately 10.5 million children aged 5 to 14 years are out of school in Nigeria, with half of them residing in the northern region, significantly impacted by the Boko Haram insurgency.

Emman Tochi
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

