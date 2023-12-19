Menu
NNPC Inks Pacts for Dual LNG Ventures to Bolster Nigeria’s Gas Sector

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

In a significant stride towards advancing natural gas utilization and augmenting Nigeria’s gas revenue, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) announced on Wednesday the formalization of agreements for two liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects.

The NNPC, in collaboration with Wison Heavy Industry, a Chinese firm, sealed a memorandum of understanding for the development of a floating LNG project in Nigeria, strategically targeting the international LNG market. NNPC spokesperson Olufemi Soneye revealed that this landmark agreement was inked on the sidelines of COP28 in Dubai. Soneye stated, “Both parties agreed to work together to chart a roadmap for the project development that will lead to an investment decision.”

Additionally, NNPC Prime LNG, a subsidiary of NNPC Trading, entered into a comprehensive supply, installation, and commissioning agreement with SDP Services, an independent oil and gas company. This pact pertains to a 421 tons per day LNG project geared towards the domestic market. The Small-Scale LNG (SSLNG) Project, set to be situated in Ajaokuta, Kogi state in Nigeria’s north-central region, aims to ensure the efficient supply of LNG to Autogas/Compressed Natural Gas and industrial/commercial customers nationwide.

Expected to be operational by December 2024, the SSLNG Project is anticipated to deliver approximately 420 tons per day of LNG into the domestic market. “We see both projects as having enormous impact all over the country because they are central to the commercialization of Nigeria’s abundant gas resources and ensuring that our country earns the much-needed foreign revenue from its abundant gas assets,” emphasized Olalekan Ogunleye, a senior NNPC official, during the signing ceremony.

Nigeria, endowed with natural gas reserves of 206 trillion cubic feet and the potential to increase to 600 trillion cubic feet, is strategically leveraging gas to propel its energy transition, as noted by Kele Kyari, NNPC’s group managing director.

