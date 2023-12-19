Menu
Search
Subscribe
Banks & Finance

Nigeria’s Wema Bank targets equity raise, increases 2023 profit outlook

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

ABUJA, Dec 18 – Nigeria’s Wema Bank (WEMABAN.LG) will target a share placement or a public offer ahead of a forthcoming industry recapitalisation order, after raising 40 billion naira ($50.7 million) this month, its executive director said on Monday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Tunde Mabawonku, who also serves as Wema’s chief finance officer, said its current share sale would close on Dec. 29 and would help catapult shareholder funds to 160 billion naira ($202.79 million) including retained earnings, from 90 billion naira.

Wema is the first Nigerian bank to raise additional funds this year. Its plans coincided with Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Olayemi Cardoso’s order last month that banks would need to raise capital to support an expansion of the economy.

“The plan is to get this in … then depending on the quantum of the central bank order, we can decide to do a special placement or a public offer,” Mabawonku said.

Mabawonku said its capital level would hit 20% at the end of the rights issue from 16% in September. Its capital ratio stood at 12% in 2021.

Mid-tier lender Wema expects to earn one naira per share this year, up from 0.86 naira in the third quarter. It expects pre-tax profit to more than double to 75 billion naira ($95.1 million) next year, up from 30 billion naira, Mabawonku said.

“We would have capital to do more next year,” Mabawonku said. “With more capital, our limit on lending is enhanced so we would be able to (boost loans).”

Wema expects loan growth of 60% next year, from 40% this year, taking into account a devaluation which has seen the naira loss more than half its value this year, Mabawonku said.

“In dollar terms, our balance sheet has fairly grown this year. We hope the exchange rate will be a little bit more stable next year.”

($1 = 789.00 naira)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“SEC Charges Nigerian CEO Dozy Mmobuosi and Tingo Group Companies with Fraud”
Next article
Oil gains nearly 2% as tankers reroute after Red Sea attacks
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Igbo Leader Calls on President Tinubu for Nnamdi Kanu’s Release, Stresses Security Concerns in the South-East”

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural...

“Iyabo Ojo Demands One Billion Naira from Naira Marley in Legal Battle Over Undelivered Letter”

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo, through her legal representative, O....

“Anyaoku, Adebanjo, others Unveil Initiative to Salvage Nigeria; Call for New People’s Constitution”

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Eminent figures, including former Commonwealth Secretary-General Emeka Anyaoku, Yoruba...

“Soyinka Calls for Non-Partisan Inquiry into Bola Ige’s Murder and Mambilla Power Project Corruption”

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Renowned Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka advocates for an...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Igbo Leader Calls on President Tinubu for Nnamdi Kanu’s Release, Stresses Security Concerns in the South-East”

South East 0
Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural...

“Iyabo Ojo Demands One Billion Naira from Naira Marley in Legal Battle Over Undelivered Letter”

Lifestyle News 0
Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo, through her legal representative, O....

“Anyaoku, Adebanjo, others Unveil Initiative to Salvage Nigeria; Call for New People’s Constitution”

South West 0
Eminent figures, including former Commonwealth Secretary-General Emeka Anyaoku, Yoruba...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com