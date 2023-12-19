“Nigerian Human Rights Activist Decries Persistent Corruption Despite Decades of Promised Reforms”

Human rights advocate Omotoye Olorode criticized the Nigerian military and democratic leaders for their inability to address corruption in Nigeria since gaining independence. Speaking at the 2023 Gani Fawehinmi Award organized by the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), Olorode highlighted that despite coming to power with the intention of combating corruption, both military and democratic regimes have failed to curb its prevalence and consequences.

Olorode pointed out that the grievances leading to the overthrow of Nigeria’s first post-independence government in 1966 were rooted in corruption within the government and public offices. Referring to historical commissions like the Coker Commission of Enquiry and the Foster-Sutton Commission of Enquiry, he emphasized their focus on corruption in public institutions during the early 1960