Naira appreciates by 0.17% against Dollar at NAFEM

December 19, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The intraday high recorded N1249/$1 as the Naira gained marginally against the dollar on Monday, 18th December 2023 both at the official market and the black market.

The domestic currency appreciated 0.17% to close at N888.35 to a dollar at the close of business, data from the NAFEM where forex is officially traded, showed.

This represents an N1.51 gain or a 0.17% increase in the local currency compared to the N889.86 closed on Friday.

The intraday high recorded was N1249/$1, while the intraday low was N720/$1, representing a wide spread of N529/$1.

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of the trading was $137.82 million, representing a 230.82% increase compared to the previous day.

Similarly, the naira gained marginally at the parallel forex market where forex is sold unofficially, the exchange rate quoted at N1235/$1, representing a 0.81% gain over what it closed the previous day, while peer-to-peer traders quoted around N1214.10/$1.(www.naija247news.com).