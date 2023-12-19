Menu
Hollywood

“Marvel Star Jonathan Majors Convicted of Assault, Dropped from Future Projects After Verdict”

By: News Wire

Date:

Hollywood actor Jonathan Majors, initially set to play a key role in an upcoming Marvel movie, was found guilty by a New York jury for assaulting his ex-girlfriend in a car.

Walt Disney-owned Marvel promptly removed Majors from future projects, including the 2026 release “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.”

Convicted of one assault and harassment count, Majors awaits sentencing on February 6, potentially facing a year in prison. Prosecutors claimed a pattern of abuse, while Majors’ defense argued he was falsely accused.

Following the verdict, Majors, known for roles in “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” and “Ant-Man,” faced professional setbacks, losing management, PR, and advertiser support.

Ahamba, Kalu, Adegoke, Ajulo rise against ‘reckless war against judiciary’
