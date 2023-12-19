“Iyabo Ojo Demands One Billion Naira from Naira Marley in Legal Battle Over Undelivered Letter”

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo, through her legal representative, O. I. Salami Esq, has formally demanded the sum of One Billion Naira (N1,000,000,000.00) from singer Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The demand is based on his failure to deliver a letter, which Naira Marley made public, and subsequent threats of legal action against Iyabo Ojo.

This legal correspondence follows Naira Marley’s prior demand for N500 million and a public apology from Iyabo Ojo for allegedly disseminating false and defamatory information about him on her Instagram account.

Naira Marley’s original complaint, conveyed through his lawyer Olalekan Ojo, accused Iyabo Ojo of making a damaging Instagram post in September 2023. The post, according to Naira Marley, falsely accused him of engaging in spiritual and physical dealings with the deceased Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known as Mohbad, and causing mental harm to him.

In response, Iyabo Ojo’s legal team deems Naira Marley’s demands as “spurious, frivolous, and clout-chasing.” The letter, dated 12th December 2023, questions the relevance of Naira Marley’s communication, highlighting his failure to transmit the correspondence in a timely manner. The actress asserts her right to counter-claim one billion naira for the deliberate act of misleading the public about serving her with the letter, causing grievous harm, loss of income, and damage to her reputation.

The letter further addresses Naira Marley’s Counsel, Olalekan Ojo (SAN), emphasizing the burden of truth, dignity, mutual respect, civility, and decorum placed on legal practitioners. Iyabo Ojo unequivocally demands an unreserved apology letter from the Learned Silk, expressing disappointment in the breach of professional conduct and ethics in the release of the letter to the public and social media without ensuring proper delivery. The correspondence concludes by expressing anticipation of an earnest response while assuring professional courtesy.