Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

“Iyabo Ojo Demands One Billion Naira from Naira Marley in Legal Battle Over Undelivered Letter”

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo, through her legal representative, O. I. Salami Esq, has formally demanded the sum of One Billion Naira (N1,000,000,000.00) from singer Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The demand is based on his failure to deliver a letter, which Naira Marley made public, and subsequent threats of legal action against Iyabo Ojo.

This legal correspondence follows Naira Marley’s prior demand for N500 million and a public apology from Iyabo Ojo for allegedly disseminating false and defamatory information about him on her Instagram account.

Naira Marley’s original complaint, conveyed through his lawyer Olalekan Ojo, accused Iyabo Ojo of making a damaging Instagram post in September 2023. The post, according to Naira Marley, falsely accused him of engaging in spiritual and physical dealings with the deceased Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known as Mohbad, and causing mental harm to him.

In response, Iyabo Ojo’s legal team deems Naira Marley’s demands as “spurious, frivolous, and clout-chasing.” The letter, dated 12th December 2023, questions the relevance of Naira Marley’s communication, highlighting his failure to transmit the correspondence in a timely manner. The actress asserts her right to counter-claim one billion naira for the deliberate act of misleading the public about serving her with the letter, causing grievous harm, loss of income, and damage to her reputation.

The letter further addresses Naira Marley’s Counsel, Olalekan Ojo (SAN), emphasizing the burden of truth, dignity, mutual respect, civility, and decorum placed on legal practitioners. Iyabo Ojo unequivocally demands an unreserved apology letter from the Learned Silk, expressing disappointment in the breach of professional conduct and ethics in the release of the letter to the public and social media without ensuring proper delivery. The correspondence concludes by expressing anticipation of an earnest response while assuring professional courtesy.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Anyaoku, Adebanjo, others Unveil Initiative to Salvage Nigeria; Call for New People’s Constitution”
Next article
“Igbo Leader Calls on President Tinubu for Nnamdi Kanu’s Release, Stresses Security Concerns in the South-East”
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Igbo Leader Calls on President Tinubu for Nnamdi Kanu’s Release, Stresses Security Concerns in the South-East”

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural...

“Anyaoku, Adebanjo, others Unveil Initiative to Salvage Nigeria; Call for New People’s Constitution”

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Eminent figures, including former Commonwealth Secretary-General Emeka Anyaoku, Yoruba...

“Soyinka Calls for Non-Partisan Inquiry into Bola Ige’s Murder and Mambilla Power Project Corruption”

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Renowned Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka advocates for an...

“Court of Appeal Affirms Fintiri as Adamawa State Governor, Dismisses Binani’s Appeal”

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
The Court of Appeal in Abuja has upheld Ahmadu...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Igbo Leader Calls on President Tinubu for Nnamdi Kanu’s Release, Stresses Security Concerns in the South-East”

South East 0
Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural...

“Anyaoku, Adebanjo, others Unveil Initiative to Salvage Nigeria; Call for New People’s Constitution”

South West 0
Eminent figures, including former Commonwealth Secretary-General Emeka Anyaoku, Yoruba...

“Soyinka Calls for Non-Partisan Inquiry into Bola Ige’s Murder and Mambilla Power Project Corruption”

South West 0
Renowned Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka advocates for an...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com