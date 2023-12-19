Menu
Search
Subscribe
South East

“Igbo Leader Calls on President Tinubu for Nnamdi Kanu’s Release, Stresses Security Concerns in the South-East”

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has urged President Bola Tinubu to utilize his constitutional authority in facilitating the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. In an interview on Sunday, Iwuanyanwu emphasized that Igbos in the South-East region, recognizing Tinubu as their president, believe Kanu’s release would assist security forces in distinguishing between those advocating for the IPOB leader’s freedom and criminals exploiting protests in the region.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Expressing the consensus among Igbos, Iwuanyanwu stated, “After consultation with my people, we all agree that there was no reason why Nnamdi Kanu should be incarcerated. His release will help Nigeria and security agencies to differentiate between criminals and honest, dedicated Nigerians.” He further highlighted the challenges faced by the people in the South-East due to criminal elements capitalizing on Kanu’s detention.

Iwuanyanwu, representing the collective stance of Igbos, stated, “As a leader, part of my mandate is to see that Nnamdi Kanu is released.” Despite acknowledging Tinubu as their president and pledging support, he called on Tinubu to address the prevailing issue. While expressing understanding of the president’s busy schedule, Iwuanyanwu expressed confidence that once Kanu is free, they will have the opportunity to present their concerns and seek a resolution to the problem at hand.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Iyabo Ojo Demands One Billion Naira from Naira Marley in Legal Battle Over Undelivered Letter”
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Iyabo Ojo Demands One Billion Naira from Naira Marley in Legal Battle Over Undelivered Letter”

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo, through her legal representative, O....

“Anyaoku, Adebanjo, others Unveil Initiative to Salvage Nigeria; Call for New People’s Constitution”

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Eminent figures, including former Commonwealth Secretary-General Emeka Anyaoku, Yoruba...

“Soyinka Calls for Non-Partisan Inquiry into Bola Ige’s Murder and Mambilla Power Project Corruption”

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Renowned Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka advocates for an...

“Court of Appeal Affirms Fintiri as Adamawa State Governor, Dismisses Binani’s Appeal”

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
The Court of Appeal in Abuja has upheld Ahmadu...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Iyabo Ojo Demands One Billion Naira from Naira Marley in Legal Battle Over Undelivered Letter”

Lifestyle News 0
Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo, through her legal representative, O....

“Anyaoku, Adebanjo, others Unveil Initiative to Salvage Nigeria; Call for New People’s Constitution”

South West 0
Eminent figures, including former Commonwealth Secretary-General Emeka Anyaoku, Yoruba...

“Soyinka Calls for Non-Partisan Inquiry into Bola Ige’s Murder and Mambilla Power Project Corruption”

South West 0
Renowned Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka advocates for an...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com