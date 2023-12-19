“Igbo Leader Calls on President Tinubu for Nnamdi Kanu’s Release, Stresses Security Concerns in the South-East”

Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has urged President Bola Tinubu to utilize his constitutional authority in facilitating the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. In an interview on Sunday, Iwuanyanwu emphasized that Igbos in the South-East region, recognizing Tinubu as their president, believe Kanu’s release would assist security forces in distinguishing between those advocating for the IPOB leader’s freedom and criminals exploiting protests in the region.

Expressing the consensus among Igbos, Iwuanyanwu stated, “After consultation with my people, we all agree that there was no reason why Nnamdi Kanu should be incarcerated. His release will help Nigeria and security agencies to differentiate between criminals and honest, dedicated Nigerians.” He further highlighted the challenges faced by the people in the South-East due to criminal elements capitalizing on Kanu’s detention.

Iwuanyanwu, representing the collective stance of Igbos, stated, “As a leader, part of my mandate is to see that Nnamdi Kanu is released.” Despite acknowledging Tinubu as their president and pledging support, he called on Tinubu to address the prevailing issue. While expressing understanding of the president’s busy schedule, Iwuanyanwu expressed confidence that once Kanu is free, they will have the opportunity to present their concerns and seek a resolution to the problem at hand.