Politics & Govt News

Gov. Otti React As Fire Destroys Goods In Two Aba Markets

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 19,2023.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has condoled with victims of the fire outbreaks that happened in two markets in Aba, which led to the loss of wares and other valuables belonging to the traders.

Otti in a press release signed by Ferdinand Ekeoma, his Special Adviser on media and publicity, said he was pained by the misfortune which befell the Aba traders at a time of serious economic challenges in the country.

He advised traders in different markets in the State and other residents to apply the best of safety measures in preventing future fire occurrences, especially in this harmattan season.

The Governor also called on leaders of different markets in the State, especially market Chairmen and Chief Security Officers, to assume responsibility and ensure absolute protection of the markets.

Otti warned that ‘there would be far reaching consequences for any form of internal or external sabotage’.

Expressing his joy that no life was lost during the fire outbreaks, Governor Otti assured the traders that his government was determined to get to the remote and immediate cause or causes of the incidents, saying that he already dispatched some government officials led by the General Manager of Greater Aba Development Authority (GADA) and the Mayor of Aba North to assess the magnitude of the fire incidents with a view to providing succour to the victims.

Gistmania reports that a section of Asa Nnentu Ala Oji, which is one of the largest motor spare parts markets in the country, was gutted by fire.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

