Politics & Govt News

Gov Fubara and Wike reach truce after closed-door meeting with President Tinubu

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 19,2023.

Peace appears to be in sight in the political climate in Rivers state as the state Governor Sim Fubara and preecessor/political godfather, Nyesom Wike, reached a truce today December 18, after a closed door meeting with President Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

Among the resolutions reached include

1. ALL matters instituted in the courts by the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Fubara, and his team, in respect of the political crisis

in Rivers State, shall be withdrawn IMMEDIATELY

2. ALL impeachment proceedings initiated against the Governor of Rivers State by the Rivers State House of Assembly should be

dropped immediately

3. The leadership of the Rivers State House of Assembly as led by the Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule shall be recognized alongside

the 27 members who resigned from the PDP

4. The remunerations and benefits of ALL members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and their staff must be reinstated immediately and the Governor of Rivers State shall henceforth not interfere with the full funding of the Rivers State House of

Assembly

5. The Rivers State House of Assembly shall choose where they want to sit and conduct their legislative business without interference and/or hindrance from the Executive arm of government

6. The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Fubara, shall re-present the state budget to a properly constituted Rivers State House of Assembly.

7.The names of ALL commissioners in the Rivers State Executive Council who resigned their appointments because of the political crisis in the state should be resubmitted to the House of Assembly for approval

8. There should NOT be a caretaker committee for the local governments in Rivers State. The dissolution of the Local Government administration is null and void and shall not be recognized.(www.naija247news.com)

TotalEnergies Backs Efforts to Cut Methane Emissions in Nigeria
NNPC Inks Pacts for Dual LNG Ventures to Bolster Nigeria's Gas Sector
Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

