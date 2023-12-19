“Give Us Space”: Rosey Meurer Posts Loved-Up Pics With Hubby To Debunk Marriage Crash

December 19, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Actress Rosy Meurer, wife of Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill has debunked any marriage problem with some pictures she posted. A blogger had reported that her marriage was challenged after her husband brought a side chic, Lisa Yaro to their matrimonial home.

The blog also stated that Churchill had been battering Meurer because of his lover.

In response to the post, Meurer who welcomed a child in October shared some loved-up pictures of herself and her husband in bed when her man was still fast asleep.

The mother of two the post and told her fans to beg the blogger to leave her marriage alone and stop being the hotdog in their middle.

Rose Meurer holds husband in bed In one of the pictures she posted, she was holding the hand of her husband who was sleeping. In another picture, she complained about the trouble she goes through to put her newborn to sleep. A few months ago, the actress tired to defend her marriage to Olakunle Churchill. She shared loved-up pictures with her husband to squash breakup rumors with her man.(www.naija247news.com).