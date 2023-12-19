Germany and Nigeria Forge Agreement to Expedite Siemens Power Project

Germany and Nigeria have entered a strategic agreement to accelerate the execution of a Siemens AG power project initiated in 2019. The project, geared towards enhancing Nigeria’s power sector, initially aimed to deliver 7,000 megawatts of reliable power by 2021, with subsequent goals of reaching 11,000 megawatts by 2023. The third and final phase aims to propel both generation and overall grid capacity to an ambitious 25,000 megawatts. However, challenges have impeded the project’s progress, prompting the need for an acceleration strategy.

The agreement, formalized in Dubai on the sidelines of the COP28 climate summit, envisions a comprehensive overhaul of Nigeria’s electric power transmission grid. It commits to the full supply, delivery, and installation of Siemens-manufactured equipment within an expedited timeline of 18 to 24 months. This commitment is articulated in a statement from the office of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu.

Kenny Anuwe, managing director and CEO of the Federal Government of Nigeria Power Company (FGN Power Company), and Nadja Haakansson, Siemens Energy’s Senior Vice President and Managing Director for Africa, executed the agreement. Siemens Energy has, to date, contributed equipment valued at over 63 million Euros to Nigeria since the project’s inception.

The focus of the accelerated project will center on identified load demand centers, with a keen emphasis on economic and industrial hubs. This financial commitment is significant in the context of Siemens Energy’s substantial investment, showcasing a dedication to overcoming challenges and progressing the project efficiently.

Nigeria, home to a population surpassing 200 million, currently grapples with supplying an average of 4,000 megawatts of power. This inadequacy forces residents, homeowners, and businesses to heavily rely on electric generators, highlighting the urgency and importance of advancing the Siemens power project.

As Germany and Nigeria strive to overcome hurdles and reinvigorate the project, the financial commitments and strategic focus on economic and industrial hubs underscore the potential for long-term positive impacts on Nigeria’s power sector. Investors and stakeholders will closely monitor the financial implications and outcomes of this collaboration as it unfolds over the accelerated timeline.