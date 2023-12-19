Dele Momodu Blasts Tinubu Over Wike, Fubara Peace

Dec 19,2023.

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dele Momodu, has called out President Bola Tinubu over his recent intervention in the disagreement between Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike.

Momodu said Tinubu cannot be the headmaster of state and Federal Government.

According to him, Tinubu’s intervention was legally absurd.

Recall that Fubara and Wike have been at loggerheads over the control of Rivers State’s political structure and finances.

The rift had led to lawmakers in the state Assembly defecting to the All Progressives Congress, APC, and some Commissioners resigning from the Fubara-led executive council.

In a bid to resolve the crisis, Tinubu brokered a peace deal between Wike and Fubara at the Presidential Villa in Abuja yesterday.

During the meeting Tinubu issued an eight-point resolution as part of the peace deal.

Reacting on Instagram, Momodu wrote: “The directives to Rivers State by a Federal President is really absurd in legal terms. No President can be a Headmaster of both State and Federal.

“What manner of democracy are we practicing that allows a President to intervene in the internal affairs of opposition parties and over-rules the Constitution unchallenged, and our politicians comply as if they are in a slave camp.

“Opposition parties must vehemently oppose this brazen attempt at forcing a one-party dictatorship on Nigeria.”(www.naija247news.com)