“Court of Appeal Affirms Fintiri as Adamawa State Governor, Dismisses Binani’s Appeal”

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has upheld Ahmadu Fintiri’s governorship, dismissing Aishatu Binani’s appeal for lacking merit.

In a judgment delivered by Justice Ebiowei Tobi on Monday, the court not only affirmed Fintiri’s position but also awarded costs of N500,000 against Binani.

The court criticized the premature election outcome announcement by the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Ari, declaring it illegal and emphasizing that only the Returning Officer has the authority to make such announcements.

This ruling reinforces the Tribunal’s decision on October 28, dismissing Binani’s petition for failing to substantiate allegations of over-voting.

Fintiri’s victory came a month after the dramatic March 18 governorship elections in Adamawa State, where he secured 9,337 votes against Senator ‘Binani’s’ 6,513 votes.

The controversy surrounding Ari’s premature declaration led to INEC nullifying Binani’s victory, suspending result collation, and ordering Ari to stay away from the office.

Police subsequently arrested Ari, who maintained his actions were justified.

Binani, displeased with the turn of events, sought court intervention to prevent INEC from invalidating her declaration, denying allegations of bribery.