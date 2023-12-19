Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Chevron Nigeria Limited restates commitment to Nigeria.

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Lagos, December 18, 2023: Chevron Nigeria Limited (“CNL”), operator of the joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (“NNPCL”) and CNL is aware of a misleading media report alleging that CNL has snubbed Nigeria in terms of investment prospects in 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Please note that the allegation is untrue and does not represent the position of CNL in Nigeria.

CNL remains committed to sustaining the existing mutually beneficial and long-term relationship with Nigeria and other stakeholders as demonstrated by our significant economic and social investments in Nigeria over the last six decades. These investments have generated visible and viable socio-economic development in several communities across Nigeria.

CNL affirms that capital discipline and higher returns to shareholders remain some of our top priorities. CNL will, along with industry peers in Nigeria, continue to engage the government on policies and opportunities to ensure global competitiveness and sustainability of the petroleum industry.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Multinational: AfDB to provide $9.72 million to modernise the African Hydropower Fleet
Next article
Uzodimma signs Imo State’s 2024 Budget into law
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Igbo Leader Calls on President Tinubu for Nnamdi Kanu’s Release, Stresses Security Concerns in the South-East”

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural...

“Iyabo Ojo Demands One Billion Naira from Naira Marley in Legal Battle Over Undelivered Letter”

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo, through her legal representative, O....

“Anyaoku, Adebanjo, others Unveil Initiative to Salvage Nigeria; Call for New People’s Constitution”

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Eminent figures, including former Commonwealth Secretary-General Emeka Anyaoku, Yoruba...

“Soyinka Calls for Non-Partisan Inquiry into Bola Ige’s Murder and Mambilla Power Project Corruption”

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Renowned Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka advocates for an...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Igbo Leader Calls on President Tinubu for Nnamdi Kanu’s Release, Stresses Security Concerns in the South-East”

South East 0
Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural...

“Iyabo Ojo Demands One Billion Naira from Naira Marley in Legal Battle Over Undelivered Letter”

Lifestyle News 0
Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo, through her legal representative, O....

“Anyaoku, Adebanjo, others Unveil Initiative to Salvage Nigeria; Call for New People’s Constitution”

South West 0
Eminent figures, including former Commonwealth Secretary-General Emeka Anyaoku, Yoruba...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com