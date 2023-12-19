Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentMusic

‘Celine Dion ‘no longer has control over muscles’ – singer’s sister reveals

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 19, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Legendary Canadian singer Celine Dion, 55, no longer has “control over her muscles,” according to her older sister Claudette, 75.

Last December, the singer cancelled her world tour and announced that she has a neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome.

Now her older sister has suggested that it may be a while before Celine returns to the stage.

Celine’s condition, which is progressive and incurable, causes the body to attack its own nerve cells and severely impacts mobility.

“She’s working hard, but she doesn’t have control over her muscles. What breaks my heart is that she’s always been disciplined,” Claudette told 7 Jours.

“She’s always worked hard. Our mother always told her, ‘You’re going to do it well, you’re going to do it properly.’

She continued: “It’s true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don’t know.”

Claudette added: “The vocal cords are muscles, and the heart is also a muscle. This is what comes to get me. Because it’s 1 out of a million case, the scientists haven’t done that much research because it didn’t affect that many people.”

Celine’s family charity, Fondation Maman Dion, has been inundated with messages of support for the star.

Claudette said: “Some people have lost hope because it’s all illness that isn’t well known. If only you knew the number of phone calls the Foundation gets about Celine!

“People tell us they love her and they’re praying for her. She gets so many messages, presents and blessed crucifixes.”

Claudette has previously revealed that despite working with “the top researchers in the field,” her sister has seen little improvement in her health.

She told Le Journal de Montreal: “We can’t find any medicine that works, but having hope is important.”.  (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Germany and Nigeria Forge Agreement to Expedite Siemens Power Project
Next article
Tinubu has no constitutional role in Ondo and Rivers crises – Fashola
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Marvel Star Jonathan Majors Convicted of Assault, Dropped from Future Projects After Verdict”

News Wire News Wire -
Hollywood actor Jonathan Majors, initially set to play a...

Ahamba, Kalu, Adegoke, Ajulo rise against ‘reckless war against judiciary’

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 19,2023. A cross section of Senior Advocates of Nigeria,...

Two Dies, Eight Injured In Idiroko-Ota Road Accident

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 19, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least Two persons have died...

Magnitude-6.2 quake kills 118 in northwestern China’s Gansu, Qinghai provinces

News Wire News Wire -
Nearly 400 injured in near-midnight quake, Gansu officials say Epicentre...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Marvel Star Jonathan Majors Convicted of Assault, Dropped from Future Projects After Verdict”

Hollywood 0
Hollywood actor Jonathan Majors, initially set to play a...

Ahamba, Kalu, Adegoke, Ajulo rise against ‘reckless war against judiciary’

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 19,2023. A cross section of Senior Advocates of Nigeria,...

Two Dies, Eight Injured In Idiroko-Ota Road Accident

Nigeria Metro News 0
December 19, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least Two persons have died...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com