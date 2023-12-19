Menu
Benue Police Neutralise Two, Arrest Four Over Otukpo Bank Robbery

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 19, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Police on Monday, said they have arrested four suspects and neutralised two in connection with the October 23 deadly bank robbery in the Otukpo area of Benue State.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Olukayode Egbetokun, said this in Abuja at a meeting with Strategic Police Managers, consisting of officers from the rank of Commissioner of Police (CP).

He said: “You will recall the deadly Otukpo bank robbery of October 23 during which the Otukpo Divisional Police Officers (DPO) and many other innocent Nigerians lost their lives. Huge sum of money was carted away from the three commercial banks that were robbed during the operation.”

Egbetokun said the unrelenting efforts of police personnel, acting on both human and technically-generated intelligence, eventually paid off.

He said the armed robbers were traced to their hideouts where two of them were neutralised and four others arrested.

Egbetokun said the four suspects are currently in the custody of the Nigeria Police assisting the force in its investigation to track other fleeing members of the gang. The IGP said nine AK-47 rifles and 4,013 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the suspects.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

