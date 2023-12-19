Bandits kill one, abduct six others in Sokoto village

December 19, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Suspected armed bandits attacked Tursa village in Rabbah Local Government area of Sokoto State, killing at least one person and abducting at least six persons from the village.

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded the village in the early hours of Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

The spokesman for the State Police Command, ASP Ahmed Rufai, confirmed the incident to newsmen.

“The gunmen entered the village and set ablaze a room and burnt down the one person inside. They also burnt down two motorcycles in the process and kidnapped six persons while an undisclosed number of cows were also rustled in the process,” he said.

While assuring that the state commissioner of police has ordered the manhunt of the suspected criminals, he further promised to give more updates on the incident later. (www.naija247news.com).