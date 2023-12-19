Menu
South West

“Anyaoku, Adebanjo, others Unveil Initiative to Salvage Nigeria; Call for New People’s Constitution”

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Eminent figures, including former Commonwealth Secretary-General Emeka Anyaoku, Yoruba socio-political leader Pa Ayo Adebanjo, former Finance Minister Idika Kalu, and others, have unveiled a new initiative aimed at salvaging Nigeria.

The announcement came through a communique issued at the conclusion of a Special Assembly of Eminent National Leaders, known as The Patriots, held in Lagos State.

Signatories to the communique, including human rights activist Solomon Asemota, former Akwa Ibom State Governor Obong Victor Attah, and ex-NBA President Olisa Agbakoba, among 70 others, declared their intent to mobilize Nigerian stakeholders during the burial of their leader, Ben Nwabueze.

The assembly emphasized the urgency of addressing Nigeria’s challenges, expressing concerns about insecurity, economic deterioration, and infrastructural issues.

They advocated for a new democratically generated people’s constitution as a crucial step forward.

The Patriots outlined plans for political reconciliation and Nigeria’s re-engineering, with a detailed roadmap and program of action set to be published after their next assembly in the coming year.

Gbenga Samson
