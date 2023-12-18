Menu
Politics & Govt News

Yoruba Group Urges President Tinubu To Intervene In Rivers Crisis To Clear His Name

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 18,2023.

The Progressives Yoruba Youth Congress, PYYC, has called on President Bola Tinubu on Sunday to intervene in the festering political crisis in Rivers State.

The president of the group, Akintunde Adedeji, who addressed journalists, urged Tinubu to openly state his position on the crisis in Rivers State by directing that all government institutions act according to the law.

“We call on the 27 former Rivers State House of Assembly members to seek proper legal guidance on the choices available to them going forward since it appears they are not beneficiaries of sound legal counsel based on their past and ongoing actions

“We say this because the rest of Nigeria will hold them individually and collectively liable, with Wike their boss, for any breach of the peace in Nigeria arising from their misadventure,” Adedeji stated.

The group added that the call for Tinubu’s intervention was necessary to nip in the bud the insinuation that a Yoruba president is part of those allegedly destroying Rivers State.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

