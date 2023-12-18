Yoruba Group Urges President Tinubu To Intervene In Rivers Crisis To Clear His Name

Dec 18,2023.

The Progressives Yoruba Youth Congress, PYYC, has called on President Bola Tinubu on Sunday to intervene in the festering political crisis in Rivers State.

The president of the group, Akintunde Adedeji, who addressed journalists, urged Tinubu to openly state his position on the crisis in Rivers State by directing that all government institutions act according to the law.

“We call on the 27 former Rivers State House of Assembly members to seek proper legal guidance on the choices available to them going forward since it appears they are not beneficiaries of sound legal counsel based on their past and ongoing actions

“We say this because the rest of Nigeria will hold them individually and collectively liable, with Wike their boss, for any breach of the peace in Nigeria arising from their misadventure,” Adedeji stated.

The group added that the call for Tinubu’s intervention was necessary to nip in the bud the insinuation that a Yoruba president is part of those allegedly destroying Rivers State.(www.naija247news.com)