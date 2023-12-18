Women will character assassinate you and play the victim – OAP Dotun reacts to Emeka Ike’s interview

December 18, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

On Air Personality, Kayode Oladotun, popularly known as Do2dtun, has said that society hates men.

The media personality stated this while reacting to Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike’s recent interview in which he denied allegations of domestic abuse made against him by his ex-wife, Emma.

“Many pple fall for it. This is the exact case with my estranged wife. They will character assassinate you, misrepresent you, play the victim & lie so much & bleed over their own lies. The society hates men. As long as a woman comes & says anything, no one verifies & it’s sad,” he wrote.

Recall that Dotun has called out his estranged wife, Taiwo Oyebanjo, for denying him access to their daughters.

Taiwo had also accused Dotun of domestic violence, sexual and emotional abuse. (www.naija247news.com).