Religion

Why I Didn’t Stop Oba Olaoye From Contesting For Soun Stool — RCCG G.O Pastor Adeboye

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 18,2023.

On Sunday, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, explained why he did not prevent the new Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Ghandi Olaoye, who was a pastor of RCCG in the United States of America, from contesting for the throne.

NAIJA247NEWS reports that the State Governor, Seyi Makinde, approved the selection of Olaoye as the 21st Soun of Ogbomosoland on September 2, 2023, from Olaoye Ruling House after duly selected by the kingmakers in the ancient town.

The stool became vacant after the transition into the great beyond of Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III.

On September 8, the kingmakers in Ogbomosoland, led by Areago of Ogbomoso, High Chief Sobalaje Otolorin, installed Olaoye as the new Soun of Ogbomoso at Abata.

Pastor Adeboye, while speaking at Beulah Baptist Conference, Ogbomoso, the venue of the interdenominational thanksgiving services for the new Soun, said he knew Olaoye was born to be a king.

Adeboye said, “When he (Olaoye) came to me to inform me about the development I told him to go and pray, he came back and said he had not heard anything. I told him to go back and pray again, and after a while, he came back and told me God had spoken. I have heard him loud and clear that I should go ahead. It was then that I told him to go because it had been destined. I knew that long ago, but I want God to speak to him directly.

“To my critics, if I said no and God said Yes, whose word is the final? God of course. So, I cannot stop him because Pastor Olaoye was destined to be a king even before he was born and thank God it is coming to fruition,” he explained.

Details later…(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

