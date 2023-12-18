Menu
Search
Subscribe
FootBall

Struggling Man Utd Hold Liverpool As Arsenal Top Premier League

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Manchester United ended Liverpool’s perfect record at Anfield on Sunday, holding the Premier League title chasers to a 0-0 draw after wins for Arsenal and Aston Villa.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Jurgen Klopp’s men came into the match as hot favourites to inflict yet more agony on their bitter rivals and boasting 11 wins from 11 games in all competitions at home this season.
Liverpool dominated, hogging nearly 70 percent of possession and 34 shots to United’s six but they could not break through against their stubborn opponents.

Klopp’s men finish the day second in the table, a point behind Arsenal’s tally of 39 after the Gunners earlier beat Brighton 2-0.

It was a moral victory for United manager Erik ten Hag, whose team last season suffered a 7-0 drubbing at Anfield and came into the match with 12 defeats in 24 games this season.

United were missing suspended captain Bruno Fernandes while out-of-form Marcus Rashford was once again left on the bench.

But they dug deep and stopped their slide after a heavy home defeat against Bournemouth last week and a tame Champions League exit in midweek.
United goalkeeper Andre Onana reacted well to keep out a close-range Virgil van Dijk header in the first half and the visitors could even have won the game, but Rasmus Hojlund’s shot was blocked at the near post by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Van Dijk said the Liverpool team were frustrated by the result, believing they were “superior in all aspects”.

“If you see how we played the game, we had most of the ball and created some opportunities,” he told Sky Sports. “There was only one team trying to win the game.

“We want to win every game of course and that is why it is frustrating. Sometimes we shot too easy and could have passed on the overlap. The right decision was sometimes lacking.”
Scott McTominay, who skippered United, said his team were disappointed they did not create more opportunities.

“We had to stay calm and stick together and we had moments in the game where we had chances and could have hurt them,” he added.

– Arsenal dominate –
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, runners-up to Manchester City last season, dominated at the Emirates, wasting a succession of openings but they finally broke through in the 53rd minute.

Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke jumped to head a corner away but could only flick it into the path of Gabriel Jesus, who headed the ball into an empty net.

Kai Havertz doubled the lead for the Gunners in the closing minutes, slotting past goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen after being found by Eddie Nketiah.

“Incredible performance,” Arteta told the BBC. “A joy to watch from the start to the end. The way we did it against this very good team.
“Even at half-time the scoreline didn’t reflect that. We fully deserved to win the game.”
Across London, Unai Emery’s Villa fell behind to a Keane Lewis-Potter goal on the stroke of half-time.

However, Brentford’s Ben Mee was sent off in the 71st minute and six minutes later Villa were level when Alex Moreno got on the end of a Leon Bailey cross.

Ollie Watkins completed the turnaround against his former club when he headed in a Boubacar Kamara flick-on from a corner with five minutes to go to make it 2-1.

Kamara was sent off in the closing minutes for violent conduct.

Mohammed Kudus scored twice and Lucas Paqueta provided all three assists at the London Stadium as West Ham beat Wolves 3-0.

On Saturday, Manchester City let slip a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace, before jetting off to Saudi Arabia to play in the Club World Cup.

The weekend’s Premier League action was overshadowed by a shocking incident at Bournemouth, where Luton captain Tom Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest, forcing Saturday’s game to be abandoned.
Luton confirmed Lockyer was responsive before being taken to hospital and was in a “stable” condition. In an update on Sunday the club said he was undergoing tests and scans.
AFP

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Uzodimma Harps On Need For South East Leaders To Work Together
Next article
Don’t Pull The Ladder You Use In Climbing, Wike Warns Fubara
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Lagos State Govt Announces N750m For Trader Money Initiative

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has kicked off...

Don’t Pull The Ladder You Use In Climbing, Wike Warns Fubara

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Amid the political crisis rocking Rivers State, ex-governor Nyesom...

Uzodimma Harps On Need For South East Leaders To Work Together

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 17,2023. Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has emphasised...

Military Versus Civilian Regimes: Between IBB at 82 and Buhari at 81

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Yushau A. Shuaib It was on the platform of...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Lagos State Govt Announces N750m For Trader Money Initiative

South West 0
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has kicked off...

Don’t Pull The Ladder You Use In Climbing, Wike Warns Fubara

South South 0
Amid the political crisis rocking Rivers State, ex-governor Nyesom...

Uzodimma Harps On Need For South East Leaders To Work Together

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 17,2023. Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has emphasised...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com