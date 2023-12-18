Menu
Search
Subscribe
South East

Some Countries Sponsoring Finland-Based Simon Ekpa To Destabilise Nigeria – Chief Of Defence Staff, Musa

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

The CDS noted that the solution to the ravaging insecurity in the country was good governance, adding that the military solution currently being in use would solve 30 per cent of the problem.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has claimed that some individuals and countries were sponsoring Simon Ekpa, a Biafran agitator based in Finland, to destabilise the country.

The CDS stated this during a press meeting in Abuja on Friday, while urging the collaborators to desist as the military “would not relax in its effort to ensure that peace returned to the South-East.”

Musa said, “On the issue of Nnamdi Kanu, there are people that have continued to sponsor these people by contributing money. And you can see that they are not only killing people outside, they are also killing their people.

“So, you are funding somebody who is also killing you. So, our appeal is that people should stop supporting them, and expose all those doing those things, especially people like Simon Ekpa.

“He is sitting down there in comfort. Some countries are encouraging him to do what he is doing to Nigeria, and we are here supporting him. So, people must desist. We must call what is wrong, wrong. But I know that we are making efforts to ensure that we secure the whole of South-East and we will continue to do that.”

On the accidental bombing in Kaduna, the CDS promised that any personnel found culpable would be punished.

The CDS noted that the solution to the ravaging insecurity in the country was good governance, adding that the military solution currently being in use would solve 30 per cent of the problem.

He said, “Military solution is only 30 per cent, 70 per cent is good governance, equity, fairness and justice. Anywhere you apply this, you will see that you have a good community.”

Musa said porous borders and unmanned forests had contributed to the challenges faced by the military.

He said, “If you go to Chad, Cameroon and Niger, once you come as a foreigner, they know because they have a database; they can identify you. And then there’s this security awareness within the public, which we lack.”

He said that the military daily lost troops in the ongoing fight against insecurity across the federation, adding that he had nightmares.

The CDS cautioned the citizens against demoralising the troops from effectively discharging their constitutional duties with their actions.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Vatican Court Jails Cardinal In Italy For Five Years Over Embezzlement
Next article
“Inclusive Kenyan Church Provides Sanctuary for LGBTQ Worshippers in Secrecy”
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Rivers crisis: PDP moves to end Fubara, Wike feud

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 18,2023. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has initiated moves...

Confusion Over Appointment Of 132 Liaison Officers For Kano LGAs

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 18,2023. The appointment of three liaison officers for each...

Abuja police arrest three members of car snatching, armed robbery and ‘one-chance’ gang

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 18, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Capital Police Command has...

Why I Didn’t Stop Oba Olaoye From Contesting For Soun Stool — RCCG G.O Pastor Adeboye

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 18,2023. On Sunday, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Rivers crisis: PDP moves to end Fubara, Wike feud

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 18,2023. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has initiated moves...

Confusion Over Appointment Of 132 Liaison Officers For Kano LGAs

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 18,2023. The appointment of three liaison officers for each...

Abuja police arrest three members of car snatching, armed robbery and ‘one-chance’ gang

CrimeWatch 0
December 18, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Capital Police Command has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com