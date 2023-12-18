Menu
Politics & Govt News

Rivers crisis: PDP moves to end Fubara, Wike feud

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 18,2023.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has initiated moves to reconcile Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State and his predecessor in office, Nysom Wike, confident that it will succeed in restoring harmony for the sake of the people of the state.

The party confirmed to the Nigerian Tribune that it is now working behind the scene to ensure that amity returns between the two party members to enable the government to face the business of governance, vowing that it has no room to fail in the exercise.

Despite rumours of Wike’s impending dumping of the main opposition party for the All Progressives Party (APC) following the move of his loyalists to the ruling party, the PDP is not ruling out reaching out to him to end the feud.

While noting that the people of Rivers have supported the PDP for too long not to share their concern, the national publicity secretary of the opposition party, Debo Ologunagba, assured that the political crisis is not beyond the party to resolve.

He said: “Rivers people have supported us over the years. What is required is peace and tranquility so that they can begin to enjoy the benefits of the dividends of democracy. This has been our thinking and there are undercurrent movements in terms of reaching out to parties.

“We can prioritize our consideration, our interest in the people because that is the whole essence of why we are here and that is why they voted for us. That’s our focus for now as a party, to ensure that peace, understanding come in, and we are doing well in that regard.”

According to him, “The emphasis is to reconcile all the various interests and gladiators such that they will recognize the need to put the people first, and when they put the people first, other things will be secondary.”

He argued that to assume that the party could not reconcile the governor with his former mentor; the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), will suggest that the effort will be a failure, asserting that in the PDP, “we don’t do that. We are very positive in our party.”

He also said that to ask whether the PDP can bring them together is to already indict the former ruling party or saying it is incapable, which he said will be very wrong “because the challenge to the capacity of any manager of any party is to find those areas of conflict and try to resolve them and Rivers State is not an exception.”

The PDP spokesman posited that no matter the differences between Fubara and Wike, there is always room to speak as he noted that “there is no conflict even in war where people don’t speak.”

“So, don’t ask me whether we can resolve the conflict or the party can deliver. Yes, Rivers is a bad case but we will continue to try because it’s a work in progress and human interest is involved, it takes a process. If you don’t like it because it may not be fast enough, in democracy, what you do is consultation, what you do is reaching out, and that takes time to mature.”(www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

