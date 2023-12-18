Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Nigerians Knows I Was The Winner Of 2023 Presidential Election” – Peter Obi

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 18,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Mr Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, has stated that he was the actual winner of the polls.

Obi made the declaration on Sunday while speaking on parallel facts, a Twitter spaces interaction.

According to him, the truth that he won the 2023 presidential election can’t be acknowledged however, because Nigeria is an uncommon place, with uncommon people, where uncommon things happen.

The former Anambra State Governor, however, added that he is not desperate to be the President of Nigeria, but he’s only desperate to see Nigeria work.

Recall that according to the final results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Obi came third in the 2023 presidential election.

He lost to the incumbent President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) while former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar who was the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second in the poll.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Eight killed in Guinea oil terminal blast
Next article
Don’t Pull The Ladder You Use In Climbing” – Wike Warns Fubara As He Calls For Peace In Rivers
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

I Don’t Deal With Uncommon People – Peter Obi Hits Back At Senate President, Akpabio

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 18,2023. The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP,...

Don’t Pull The Ladder You Use In Climbing” – Wike Warns Fubara As He Calls For Peace In Rivers

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 18,2023. The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom...

Eight killed in Guinea oil terminal blast

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 18, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than eight people were...

How my ex-wife made me lose properties, access to kids –Actor Emeka Ike

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 18, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Veteran actor Emeka Ike has finally...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

I Don’t Deal With Uncommon People – Peter Obi Hits Back At Senate President, Akpabio

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 18,2023. The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP,...

Don’t Pull The Ladder You Use In Climbing” – Wike Warns Fubara As He Calls For Peace In Rivers

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 18,2023. The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom...

Eight killed in Guinea oil terminal blast

Regions 0
December 18, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than eight people were...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com