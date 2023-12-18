Menu
Mr Ibu’s Family debunks rumour on second leg amputation

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 18, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The family of comic actor, John Okafor, aka Mr. Ibu, has reacted to misconceptions surrounding Mr. Ibu’s health, revealing that the actor has not undergone amputation on both legs.

They clarified that the initial amputation proved insufficient to resolve his health challenges, which led to a subsequent amputation on the same leg.

The family also refuted claims attributing Mr. Ibu’s illness to diabetes, disclosing that the actor has been contending with clotting of the blood in his leg.

This was contained in a statement on the actor’s Instagram page on Saturday, December 16.

It read:

“We wish to express our sincere gratitude to well-meaning Nigerians and the general public for your immense contributions, physically, spiritually, and most above all financially on getting our daddy Mr John Okafor (Mr Ibu) back on his feet again.

“We wish to correct some misconceptions making rounds on social media concerning the current state of our father’s health.

“First, we would like to state that our daddy wasn’t amputated on both legs but only one. The first amputation didn’t completely correct his health predicament so the doctors had to go ahead to amputate the same leg further to ensure we didn’t lose him.

“Daddy’s cause of sickness is also not diabetes but he’s had constant clotting of the blood in his leg (diseased blood vessels) and other health challenges posing risk to his life, therefore the need for the amputation.

“Lastly, the only reason why the family has not flown him out of the country to date is that the doctors have tagged him ‘Not Fit to Fly’.

“This tag has made it extremely impossible to get him out of the country for advanced treatment as no airline will fly him.

“Daddy is currently admitted at one of the biggest and best hospitals we’ve got in Nigeria as of today and the hospital has availed him a pool of very astute professionals.

“As Daddy is recuperating, we urge his friends, colleagues, fans, and Nigerians at large to keep him in their prayers and peddle down on unconfirmed reports concerning our dad’s health.

“Thank you Nigerians you all have been very supportive this period. God bless you all.” (www.naija247news.com).

