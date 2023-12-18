Moniepoint MFB Introduces ‘‘Refer and Earn” Programme To Reward its Customers

December 18, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Moniepoint Microfinance Bank (MfB) has introduced a new initiative “Moniepoint Personal Banking Refer and Earn” programme aimed at rewarding its customers this Christmas season.

Managing Director, Moniepoint MfB, Babatunde Olofin, who made this known in a statement in Lagos on Sunday said the idea was in tandem with the spirit of giving, generosity and goodwill that defines the season.

He said the refer and earn programme was designed to reward business owners and Moniepoint agents who can earn up to N100,000 or more by actively referring Moniepoint Personal Banking App to their customers during the course of this campaign.

“At the heart of Moniepoint’s success are our valued customers, and this initiative is a heartfelt expression of gratitude for their trust, loyalty and transactions.

“It is also about exemplifying the bank’s mantra of powering dreams and our visionary resolve to create a society where everyone experiences financial happiness.

“In rewarding customers for their loyalty, we want to make it possible to let customers introduce our peerless and trusted digital banking experience to their customers while earning rewards in a fun way.

“Our personal banking services break the stereotype of banking services in people’s mind and we will like to encourage them to find joy in their financial journey,” he said.

On the procedure of the “Refer and Earn” initiative, Olofin stated that participants have a unique referral code/link accessible through the referral section on the Moniepoint Business Banking app.

He said that the code/link can be shared with customers who upon signing up and transacting with the Moniepoint Personal Banking App, would contribute to rewards for the referrer.

According to him, for every outward interbank transaction conducted by referred customers in the next 12 months, participants will receive four naira.

“This transparent and straightforward incentive structure ensures that participants reap tangible benefits for actively promoting the bank’s personal banking app.

“This win-win collaborative exercise is easily accessible to all Moniepoint business owners via the app which makes it convenient to share and track their referrals.

"To ensure clarity and transparency, Moniepoint MfB prioritises open communication and encourages participants to provide feedback to enhance the programme," he said.