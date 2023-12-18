MASSOB Leader, Ralph Uwazuru Accuses Tinubu Of Deliberately Refusing To Free Nnamdi Kanu

Dec 18,2023.

Leader of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Ralph Uwazuruike has accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of deliberately refusing to release Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The Herald recalls that in its judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim but written by Justice Garba Lawal, the Supreme Court overturned the Appeal Court ruling that discharged and acquitted Nnamdi Kanu of all terrorism charges in October 2022.

The Supreme Court held that although the Nigerian government recklessly and unlawfully rendered Kanu from Kenya, such an unlawful act has not divested any court from proceeding with trial.

Justice Lawal held that no Nigerian law was cited in the suit seeking Kanu’s release on mere unlawful abduction from Kenya.

The judge said at the moment, the remedy for such action is for Nnamdi Kanu to file a civil matter against such an act instead of removing the powers of courts to continue with his trial for alleged criminal charges.

The apex court subsequently ordered Nnamdi Kanu to defend himself in the remaining 7 counts of terrorism charges against him at the Federal High Court.

Reacting to the latest development via a video posted on Emeka Gift Official X handle, Ralph Uwazuruike says, the final decision of supreme court to continue keeping Nnamdi Kanu in detention is the decision of Tinubu. He cited that Igboho who is also agitating for Oduduwa freedom was freed but because Nnamdi Kanu is an Igbo hence the decision to continue his incarceration.