South West

Lagos State Govt Announces N750m For Trader Money Initiative

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has kicked off trader money initiative for market men and women in the state to support their businesses.
Governor Sanwo-Olu, who made this announcement during the inauguration of the food Agro-hub located in Mushin Idi-Oro area of Lagos, said 15,000 traders will be given 50,000 naira each to support their businesses.
He said the trader money initiative is part of his promise to traders in the state which will commence before the end of the year 2023.
According to him, 200 traders will be selected from each local government area of the state to ensure that the 750 million naira cut across all traders irrespective of their location.
Sanwo-Olu also said the mid level Agro-hub constructed in Mushin Idi-Oro Local Government Area will be replicated across the five division of the state for the benefit of the people.
The modern market place is built on 6,400sq.m with adequate parking (3,017sqm) space to accommodate trailers and vehicles, and has centralized wet and dry storage areas for bulk buying.
The state Commissioner for Agriculture, Abisola Olusanya, said the launch of this new way of food distribution in Lagos will see to the tracking and also tackling of problems associated with post-harvest losses, inflation, carbon footprint and traffic congestion.
She also said this demonstrate the state government resolve to achieve the food systems Agenda in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S Plus Agenda of Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

Gbenga Samson
http://ThisDayLive.com
