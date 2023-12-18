Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Jigawa Police Arrest Four Notorious POS and Phone Thieves

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 18, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested four notorious POS and phone thieves in Kazaure Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, ASP Abubakar Isah, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, December 16, 2023, said the suspects confessed to having been operating for four years.

According to the PPRO, the suspects who also specialized in housebreaking and theft, terrorized the communities of Kanti, Katoge, and Shagari Quarters all in Kazaure metropolis.

“On 15/12/2023 at about 0700hrs, notorious P.O.S and Handset thieves were arrested by the gallant men of the Kazaure Division while acting on in-depth intelligence,” the statement read.

“One Najib Murtala ‘m’ 23yrs of Galandi Quarters accompanied with other three (3), and the following exhibits were recovered in their possession; a P.O.S machine, and two (2) android handsets.

“Investigation revealed that the suspects specialized in housebreaking and theft and terrorized the communities of Kanti, Katoge, and Shagari Quarters all in Kazaure metropolis.

“On interrogation, the suspects confessed to being nine (9) man syndicates who have been in the system for four (4) years.

All the suspects arrested will be arraigned in court for prosecution after a discreet investigation at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Dutse.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Akwa Ibom police arrest lawyer caught in viral video assaulting his wife
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Akwa Ibom police arrest lawyer caught in viral video assaulting his wife

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 18, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Men of the Akwa Ibom State...

AFCON 2023 Promo: Ecobank rewards 50 customers in first monthly draws

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 18, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than 50 customers of...

Lagos Intern Dies In Construction Site Elevator

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 18, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Tragedy occurred at a construction site...

Women will character assassinate you and play the victim – OAP Dotun reacts to Emeka Ike’s interview

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 18, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. On Air Personality, Kayode Oladotun, popularly...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Akwa Ibom police arrest lawyer caught in viral video assaulting his wife

CrimeWatch 0
December 18, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Men of the Akwa Ibom State...

AFCON 2023 Promo: Ecobank rewards 50 customers in first monthly draws

Companies & Markets 0
December 18, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than 50 customers of...

Lagos Intern Dies In Construction Site Elevator

Nigeria Metro News 0
December 18, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Tragedy occurred at a construction site...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com