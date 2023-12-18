Jigawa Police Arrest Four Notorious POS and Phone Thieves

December 18, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested four notorious POS and phone thieves in Kazaure Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, ASP Abubakar Isah, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, December 16, 2023, said the suspects confessed to having been operating for four years.

According to the PPRO, the suspects who also specialized in housebreaking and theft, terrorized the communities of Kanti, Katoge, and Shagari Quarters all in Kazaure metropolis.

“On 15/12/2023 at about 0700hrs, notorious P.O.S and Handset thieves were arrested by the gallant men of the Kazaure Division while acting on in-depth intelligence,” the statement read.

“One Najib Murtala ‘m’ 23yrs of Galandi Quarters accompanied with other three (3), and the following exhibits were recovered in their possession; a P.O.S machine, and two (2) android handsets.

“Investigation revealed that the suspects specialized in housebreaking and theft and terrorized the communities of Kanti, Katoge, and Shagari Quarters all in Kazaure metropolis.

“On interrogation, the suspects confessed to being nine (9) man syndicates who have been in the system for four (4) years.

All the suspects arrested will be arraigned in court for prosecution after a discreet investigation at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Dutse.” (www.naija247news.com).