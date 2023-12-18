JAMB Increases 2024 UTME Registration Fees

December 18, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has revised the registration fees for its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) scheduled for 2024, reflecting a slight increase for both applicants opting for and skipping the mock exam.

Under the new structure, UTME hopefuls seeking to take the practice exam will pay N7,700, while those choosing to forego the mock will part with N6,200. Previously, fees stood at N6,700 with mock and N5,700 without.

According to the statement, the board is expected to provide a detailed breakdown of these fees when it unveils the registration details on or before January 15, 2024.

Meanwhile, JAMB has announced February 28, 2024, to March 28, 2024, as the registration window for Direct Entry (DE) applicants. This avenue allows graduates of advanced diploma programs or equivalent qualifications to seek admission into tertiary institutions without taking UTME.

Furthermore, the board revealed that the ongoing process of creating profile codes for registration is currently in progress. It added that guidelines for generating these codes will be issued closer to the January 15th registration launch date.

JAMB strongly encouraged aspiring candidates to keep abreast of official announcements and guidelines to ensure a smooth and successful registration process. This includes regularly checking the board’s website and other communication channels for updates.(www.naija247news.com).