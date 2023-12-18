“Inclusive Kenyan Church Provides Sanctuary for LGBTQ Worshippers in Secrecy”

A clandestine church in Kenya has quietly embraced LGBTQ worshippers over the past decade, concealing its services due to the country’s conservative stance on the matter.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Individuals like John, a pastor ostracized for his sexuality in a mainstream church, find solace in this inclusive space, discovered through social media or word of mouth.

Security and secrecy are paramount, as members cautiously guard their identities.

In a country where gay intercourse is prohibited, this church operates discreetly, fostering a sense of belonging for those rejected by mainstream congregations.

The church, now with over 200 attendees, emerged from a small support group seeking connection amid rising anti-LGBT sentiments in East Africa.

Each member carries a unique journey, like Regina’s, who chose love over exclusion, finding acceptance and reconnection with her Christian faith in this affirming community.