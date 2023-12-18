Menu
“Inclusive Kenyan Church Provides Sanctuary for LGBTQ Worshippers in Secrecy”

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

A clandestine church in Kenya has quietly embraced LGBTQ worshippers over the past decade, concealing its services due to the country’s conservative stance on the matter.

Individuals like John, a pastor ostracized for his sexuality in a mainstream church, find solace in this inclusive space, discovered through social media or word of mouth.

Security and secrecy are paramount, as members cautiously guard their identities.

In a country where gay intercourse is prohibited, this church operates discreetly, fostering a sense of belonging for those rejected by mainstream congregations.

The church, now with over 200 attendees, emerged from a small support group seeking connection amid rising anti-LGBT sentiments in East Africa.

Each member carries a unique journey, like Regina’s, who chose love over exclusion, finding acceptance and reconnection with her Christian faith in this affirming community.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

