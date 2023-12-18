Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

I Don’t Deal With Uncommon People – Peter Obi Hits Back At Senate President, Akpabio

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 18,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has responded to a recent comment made against him by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Akpabio had recently claimed that Peter Obi did not win the presidential election in Lagos and Ebonyi States, insisting the election was rigged in those places.

He said, “INEC must explain to us how you [Tinubu] would lose the election in Lagos during the presidential election. And Lagos was your base. In fact, one of the other explanations INEC will make to you is how you’ll win all the federal houses in Ebonyi States and we won the three Senate seats in Ebonyi State and they said you didn’t get 25 percent..”

Appearing on Parallel Fact, the former Anambra State Governor was asked to react to the comments of Akpabio about his election and Obi said he does not deal with uncommon people.

“The Senate President is an uncommon person, everything about him is uncommon. I don’t deal with uncommon people.

“I deal with common people…when uncommon people talk, common people keep quiet.

“I won the election not just in Lagos and Ebonyi, I won the elections in Nigeria. If not for Nigeria being an uncommon place we all know what happened,” Obi said.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Don’t Pull The Ladder You Use In Climbing” – Wike Warns Fubara As He Calls For Peace In Rivers
Next article
JAMB Increases 2024 UTME Registration Fees
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Curriculum Development: MicCom Partners OGTAN to Enhance Skill Sets in Cable Industry

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 20,2023. MicCom Cables and Wires Limited has unveiled its...

It is unconstitutional, president Tinubu can’t reinstate 27 Cross Carpeting Rivers Lawmakers — Femi Falana

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 20,2023. Following the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in...

38 Year Old Business Man Assassinated In Ogun State

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 38-year-old businessman, Shakiru Olufunmi, has...

We’ll use gas to revolutionise Nigeria’s power, industries – Kyari

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Abuja, Dec. 20, 2023. The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO),...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Curriculum Development: MicCom Partners OGTAN to Enhance Skill Sets in Cable Industry

Fin-tech 0
Dec 20,2023. MicCom Cables and Wires Limited has unveiled its...

It is unconstitutional, president Tinubu can’t reinstate 27 Cross Carpeting Rivers Lawmakers — Femi Falana

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 20,2023. Following the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in...

38 Year Old Business Man Assassinated In Ogun State

Security News 0
December 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 38-year-old businessman, Shakiru Olufunmi, has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com