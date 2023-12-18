I Don’t Deal With Uncommon People – Peter Obi Hits Back At Senate President, Akpabio

Dec 18,2023.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has responded to a recent comment made against him by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Akpabio had recently claimed that Peter Obi did not win the presidential election in Lagos and Ebonyi States, insisting the election was rigged in those places.

He said, “INEC must explain to us how you [Tinubu] would lose the election in Lagos during the presidential election. And Lagos was your base. In fact, one of the other explanations INEC will make to you is how you’ll win all the federal houses in Ebonyi States and we won the three Senate seats in Ebonyi State and they said you didn’t get 25 percent..”

Appearing on Parallel Fact, the former Anambra State Governor was asked to react to the comments of Akpabio about his election and Obi said he does not deal with uncommon people.

“The Senate President is an uncommon person, everything about him is uncommon. I don’t deal with uncommon people.

“I deal with common people…when uncommon people talk, common people keep quiet.

“I won the election not just in Lagos and Ebonyi, I won the elections in Nigeria. If not for Nigeria being an uncommon place we all know what happened,” Obi said.(www.naija247news.com)