How my ex-wife made me lose properties, access to kids –Actor Emeka Ike

December 18, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Veteran actor Emeka Ike has finally opened up on how his marriage crashed and how his ex-wife made him lose all his properties.

Recall that the ex-wife of 12 years and mother of Emeka’s four children, Emma filed for divorce at a Lagos court with her major reason for wanting to quit the marriage was constant beating by the husband.

During an interview on Channel Television, Emeka Ike disclosed how his ex-wife accused him falsely of assaulting her making him lose access to his children.

He narrated how he came back from the US and discovered that the multi-million school he built was closed down by his ex-wife.

He further added that his wife sold all his houses, and lost all his lands to people after his ex-wife sold them. According to him, the only property he had when he returned was the luggage he traveled.

Emeka Ike said:

“I didn’t come on the internet space to clarify the allegations against me because it’s difficult to clarify because the same people that were bullying me on the internet, they were still there. They are gonna say, ‘Don’t mind him. He is still missing her. Move on.’

“And if you’re not prepared to handle it, you will be crushed. My secondary school, St. Nicholas College, on CMD road, Magodo, was shut down. Over N480 million investment that year was shut down. And all I heard was constant battery. I was like, ‘I don’t beat this lady. What’s going on? Babe, what’s going on? They said I beat you, do I?’

“And she [my ex-wife] said, ‘No. But you’re a star, you know, they can always manipulate things and all that.’ So, I was gullible until I discovered that she was actually the one behind all this whole thing. Some ladies are too desperate for marriage legally. And she actually told me one time that I am not the marriage type. And I didn’t understand it. So, the young men need to know that there are plenty ladies that are not the marriage type lately.”

He said he sponsored his ex-wife’s higher education but didn’t know that he wasn’t “loved in return.”

The thespian said he and his family members begged his ex-wife not to divorce him, but she was adamant.

“She [my ex-wife] went to divorce herself. She said, ‘Judge, please, divorce me, I want to go.’ I said, ‘Kilode? Where are you going?’ I was on my knees. Felix Duke was on his knees. My sisters were on their knees in court. Even the people that came with my ex-wife to court were on their knees. They said, ‘Are you okay? What’s wrong with you?’ We didn’t understand what was going on in her psychology,” he recalled.

Ike said he believed his ex-wife was blackmailed by some “gunmen” she was involved with into divorcing him.(www.naija247news.com).