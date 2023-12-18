Don’t Pull The Ladder You Use In Climbing” – Wike Warns Fubara As He Calls For Peace In Rivers

Dec 18,2023.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has said he wants peace in Rivers state but warned politicians not to pull the ladder they used in ascending to their enviable positions.

Wike and his political godson, the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, have been at loggerheads lately.

Their feud led to the bombing of the state House of Assembly complex and an attempt to impeach Fubara, which climaxed in the defection of 27 lawmakers loyal to Wike from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

However, on Sunday while addressing traditional rulers of Ogba land who visited him at his Port Harcourt residence, Wike said his political team in the state will not allow anyone to drag it down.

The traditional rulers, led by Nwachukwu Nnam-Obi III, had visited Wike to congratulate him on his 56th birthday, as they asked for peace over the crisis rocking the state.

Wike, while addressing the monarchs said he would listen to their advice as he was prepared to accept peace on the political crisis in the state, saying people of the state did not vote based on ethnicity in the last governorship election.

He said, “No politician will fold his hands and allow to be dragged down.

“I and my team would accept peace but we won’t allow ourselves to be dragged down because when we go down, who will protect our people? Who will talk about our own interest?”

The former governor added that in every social group, there are rules and regulations guiding the behaviour of members.

He said, “In everywhere you are, even in the traditional institutions, there are rules. You can’t run away from them. In a political group, there are rules.

“You cannot say that because an Oba has emerged and then an Oba will not follow the rules of the traditional institution.

““No! An Oba will always obey the rules. So also in politics, there are things you must not do and there are things you must not do.

“Don’t pull the ladder that you used in climbing. When you are coming down, the ladder may not be there. Also leave the ladder so that other people can also climb the ladder.”(www.naija247news.com)