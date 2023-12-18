Menu
Politics & Govt News

Confusion Over Appointment Of 132 Liaison Officers For Kano LGAs

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 18,2023.

The appointment of three liaison officers for each of the 44 LGAs of Kano State by the state government has continued to generate controversy in the state with interested parties seeking clarification on the rationale behind the development.

Naija247News reports that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) approved the appointment of three liaison officers for each of the 44 local government areas of the state to support his administration in delivering its key objectives.

Generally, liaison officers are used for achieving the best utilization of resources, or employment of services of one organization by another.

However, the development seems to challenge the sitting local government chairmen who are all members of the opposition party – the All Progressive Congress (APC).

According to some of the interested parties, the appointment is a move to unseat the sitting chairmen since they cannot be removed outright by the government as they were elected for a tenure of office.

Speaking on this, the State Secretary, APC, Ibrahim Zakari Sarina, said the appointment was not in tune with the law and has nothing to do with the legal system of the local government areas and their functions.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

