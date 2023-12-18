Bandits open fire on travellers, kidnap several in Zamfara

December 18, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Bandits have opened fire on motorists around Dogon Karfe on the Gusau – Talata Mafara highway in Zamfara State.

The incident happened around 7:00 p.m on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

One Bello Saleh, a resident of Maru town near where the attack occurred said the terrorists also abducted several passengers during the attack.

“The terrorists stationed on both sides of the highway and once the first vehicle arrived, they opened fire from both sides of the road. About seven vehicles were involved,” a resident of Maru town near where the attack occurred”

He said most of the passengers were abducted while several others were left with various degrees of injuries.

“The wounded passengers were abandoned by the terrorists and they took away those that could walk. One of the wounded passengers we helped to convey to the hospital on my motorcycle continued shouting that his wife and child were abducted. We’ve taken at least seven people to the general hospital (Maru),” he said.

Mr Saleh said the number of those abducted remains unclear as most of those not seen are believed to have been taken. “We don’t know the actual number of people taken but they’re many. (www.naija247news.com).