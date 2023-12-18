Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Bandits open fire on travellers, kidnap several in Zamfara

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 18, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Bandits have opened fire on motorists around Dogon Karfe on the Gusau – Talata Mafara highway in Zamfara State.

The incident happened around 7:00 p.m on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

One Bello Saleh, a resident of Maru town near where the attack occurred said the terrorists also abducted several passengers during the attack.

“The terrorists stationed on both sides of the highway and once the first vehicle arrived, they opened fire from both sides of the road. About seven vehicles were involved,” a resident of Maru town near where the attack occurred”

He said most of the passengers were abducted while several others were left with various degrees of injuries.

“The wounded passengers were abandoned by the terrorists and they took away those that could walk. One of the wounded passengers we helped to convey to the hospital on my motorcycle continued shouting that his wife and child were abducted. We’ve taken at least seven people to the general hospital (Maru),” he said.

Mr Saleh said the number of those abducted remains unclear as most of those not seen are believed to have been taken. “We don’t know the actual number of people taken but they’re many. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Binani, Fintiri know fate today
Next article
Why I Didn’t Stop Oba Olaoye From Contesting For Soun Stool — RCCG G.O Pastor Adeboye
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Rivers crisis: PDP moves to end Fubara, Wike feud

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 18,2023. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has initiated moves...

Confusion Over Appointment Of 132 Liaison Officers For Kano LGAs

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 18,2023. The appointment of three liaison officers for each...

Abuja police arrest three members of car snatching, armed robbery and ‘one-chance’ gang

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 18, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Capital Police Command has...

Why I Didn’t Stop Oba Olaoye From Contesting For Soun Stool — RCCG G.O Pastor Adeboye

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 18,2023. On Sunday, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Rivers crisis: PDP moves to end Fubara, Wike feud

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 18,2023. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has initiated moves...

Confusion Over Appointment Of 132 Liaison Officers For Kano LGAs

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 18,2023. The appointment of three liaison officers for each...

Abuja police arrest three members of car snatching, armed robbery and ‘one-chance’ gang

CrimeWatch 0
December 18, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Capital Police Command has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com