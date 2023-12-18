Akwa Ibom police arrest lawyer caught in viral video assaulting his wife

December 18, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Men of the Akwa Ibom State Police command have arrested 55-year-old lawyer, Ekere Sunday Ebong, who in a viral video was seen assaulting his wife, Pharmacist Ekemini Ekere.

Confirming his arrest to newsmen, the spokesperson of the command, SP Odiko MacDON, said.

”In a video that went viral, the suspect assaulted his wife, dehumanised her, leading to various grievous injuries. He is a known habitual perpetrator of violent acts against his wife over the years.

As an Agency saddled with the protection of lives and property and maintenance of law and order, we cannot allow Barrister Ebong to continue this flagrant abuse of human rights, hence, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olatoye Durosinmi ordered the arrest of the Suspect to prevent murder and breakdown of law and order”.

MacDon added that the Commissioner of Police has warned perpetrators of violent crimes in the State to desist forthwith, while urging family members to endeavour to resolve disputes amicably rather than resorting to violent attacks.

He added that Barr Sunday Ebong will have his day in court as soon as investigation is concluded.(www.naija247news.com).