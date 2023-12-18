Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Akwa Ibom police arrest lawyer caught in viral video assaulting his wife

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 18, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Men of the Akwa Ibom State Police command have arrested 55-year-old lawyer, Ekere Sunday Ebong, who in a viral video was seen assaulting his wife, Pharmacist Ekemini Ekere.

Confirming his arrest to newsmen, the spokesperson of the command, SP Odiko MacDON, said.

”In a video that went viral, the suspect assaulted his wife, dehumanised her, leading to various grievous injuries. He is a known habitual perpetrator of violent acts against his wife over the years.

As an Agency saddled with the protection of lives and property and maintenance of law and order, we cannot allow Barrister Ebong to continue this flagrant abuse of human rights, hence, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olatoye Durosinmi ordered the arrest of the Suspect to prevent murder and breakdown of law and order”.

MacDon added that the Commissioner of Police has warned perpetrators of violent crimes in the State to desist forthwith, while urging family members to endeavour to resolve disputes amicably rather than resorting to violent attacks.

He added that Barr Sunday Ebong will have his day in court as soon as investigation is concluded.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
AFCON 2023 Promo: Ecobank rewards 50 customers in first monthly draws
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

AFCON 2023 Promo: Ecobank rewards 50 customers in first monthly draws

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 18, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than 50 customers of...

Lagos Intern Dies In Construction Site Elevator

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 18, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Tragedy occurred at a construction site...

Women will character assassinate you and play the victim – OAP Dotun reacts to Emeka Ike’s interview

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 18, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. On Air Personality, Kayode Oladotun, popularly...

Nigerian economy worse under Tinubu – Former APC Chieftain, Timi Frank, says

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 18,2023. Timi Frank, a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

AFCON 2023 Promo: Ecobank rewards 50 customers in first monthly draws

Companies & Markets 0
December 18, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than 50 customers of...

Lagos Intern Dies In Construction Site Elevator

Nigeria Metro News 0
December 18, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Tragedy occurred at a construction site...

Women will character assassinate you and play the victim – OAP Dotun reacts to Emeka Ike’s interview

Entertainment 0
December 18, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. On Air Personality, Kayode Oladotun, popularly...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com