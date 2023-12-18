AFCON 2023 Promo: Ecobank rewards 50 customers in first monthly draws

December 18, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

No fewer than 50 customers of Ecobank Nigeria Limited have been rewarded in the company’s first draw of its ongoing Save and Score promo.

The campaign was put together to allow 10 customers of the bank to win an all-expense paid trip to watch the final match of the forthcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) slated to commence on January 13, 2024, in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire

The lender, which is one of the sponsors of the football tournament, commenced the promo in November and will wrap it up on January 6, 2024.

During the period of the campaign, 100 other customers, both existing and new, stand a chance of winning N25,000.

To participants, customers can make a single deposit of N100,000 and above, and maintain a minimum account balance of N100,000 for 30 days.

Prospective customers can open an account on the website (aop.ecobank.com), download the Xpresspoint Application on Google Play Store or visit any of its branches.

Dormant account holders can also reactivate their accounts, get their cards and start transacting. Customers can fund their accounts via any of the digital platforms.

The chief executive of Ecobank Group, Mr Jeremy Awori, while speaking on the bank’s sponsorship of the AFCON, said, “As the pan-African bank, Ecobank is proud to associate with the Confederation of African Football to contribute to the success of TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023, the largest and most-enjoyed football tournament, inspiring passion across Africa.

“Football transcends borders. It brings communities together, fully aligning with Ecobank’s commitment to drive regional integration. It is an honour for Ecobank to play a key role in bringing millions of Africans together to live their passion for football, making sure that loyal customers benefit from this experience.”

“Ecobank carries the pan-African spirit in its DNA, and this partnership with the Confederation of African Football demonstrates its commitment to its pan-African heritage, reinforcing its connection with hundreds of millions of Africans who will be celebrating the magic of football at AFCON 2023.

“Sixteen of the 35 African countries in which Ecobank has a presence are among the 24 that are competing in Côte d’Ivoire,” he added.

Commenting on the first draw, the Head of Consumer Banking at Ecobank Nigeria, Mrs Korede Demola-Adeniyi, said the bank was impressed with the response of customers to the promo, stressing that the promo was targeted at rewarding loyal and prospective customers of the bank.

She urged customers to continue to fund their accounts to increase their chances of winning, advising those who are yet to open an account with the bank to do so to participate in the promo and begin to enjoy the bank’s digital offerings and bouquet of products and services.(www.naija247news.com).