CrimeWatch

Abuja police arrest three members of car snatching, armed robbery and ‘one-chance’ gang

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 18, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Capital Police Command has arrested three members of an armed robbery, car snatching and one-chance syndicate.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Josephine Adeh, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, December 16, 2023, said the suspects are allegedly behind a spate of robbery and one-chance activities within the FCT.

“In a proactive response to actionable intelligence, the Federal Capital Territory Police Command successfully apprehended Gabriel Abba, Sunday Abba and Abdulkareem Jaffaru in December 2023. The trio is linked to a spate of armed robberies, car snatchings, and one-chance activities within the FCT,” the statement read.

“The suspects, long under the Command’s watch for these offenses, were taken into custody. The operation resulted in the recovery of two vehicles: an ash-colored Toyota Corolla Car without a registered number and a black Toyota Camry 206 model, also without a registered number and one baretta pistol.

“While investigations are ongoing to locate and apprehend other members of the syndicate currently evading arrest, Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Haruna G. Garba psc, reassures residents of an unwavering commitment to fostering a secure and serene environment.

He urges residents to remain vigilant and report emergencies or suspicious activities using the Police emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883. The PCB line is also available at 09022222352.”(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

