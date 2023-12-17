Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

NDLEA recovers South Africa-bound 1.5m Tramadol, Rohypnol pills at Lagos airport

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 17, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has recovered 1.5 million pills of tramadol and Rohypnol bound for South Africa at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja.

NDLEA arrested two suspects, Bada Akorede, and Amusan Sharafadeen, in connection with the consignment, which contained 1,050,000 pills of tramadol and 510,000 tablets of Rohypnol.

Similarly, operatives of the agency intercepted a consignment of cocaine weighing 2.2kg on the Owerri-Onitsha Expressway.

This was contained in a statement by NDLEA’s spokesman, Mr Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja.

The statement added that the drug shipment originating from Lagos was concealed in condoms and headed for Port Harcourt.

A suspect, Isaac Okoh (45), has been arrested in connection with the drugs, he stated.

The NDLEA also recovered 100kg Indian hemp from the ceiling of a dealer, Ibrahim Yahaya (35), who was arrested when his house was raided in Lafia on Friday, Dec. 15.

Babafemi also said that NDLEA operatives intercepted 1,496 bottles of codeine in Abuja on Dec. 15 and a suspect, Ozioma Enoja (31), arrested in a follow-up operation.

He added that 400 bottles of codeine shipped from Port Harcourt were also seized on the Abaji-Abuja Highway on Dec. 16 and a suspect, Bala Ishaq, was arrested in a follow-up operation.

NDLEA operatives also recovered 17 bags of Indian hemp weighing 195.8kg from a bush at Gbanke village in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo on Dec. 13, he stated.

Babafemi stated also that anti-narcotic officers in Ogun have arrested two suspects at Alamutu Roundabout area of Abeokuta with bags of Indian hemp weighing 279kg.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Alawo Stool: Osun Police begins investigation of deposed Adegboye Taiwo over forgery scandal, age falsification, identity theft, others. 
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Alawo Stool: Osun Police begins investigation of deposed Adegboye Taiwo over forgery scandal, age falsification, identity theft, others. 

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. .....Set to arrest Gov. Adeleke's elder...

President Tinubu Celebrates His Friend And Ally, Buhari at 81

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 17,2023. President Bola Tinubu has felicitated with his predecessor,...

FCT Minister, Wike Defies Threats, Lands in Port Harcourt

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 17,2023. Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike...

Man arrested for visiting in-laws empty handed

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 60-year-old Ugandan man, identified as...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Alawo Stool: Osun Police begins investigation of deposed Adegboye Taiwo over forgery scandal, age falsification, identity theft, others. 

CrimeWatch 0
December 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. .....Set to arrest Gov. Adeleke's elder...

President Tinubu Celebrates His Friend And Ally, Buhari at 81

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 17,2023. President Bola Tinubu has felicitated with his predecessor,...

FCT Minister, Wike Defies Threats, Lands in Port Harcourt

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 17,2023. Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com